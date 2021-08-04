Video Of 'dadi & Grandson' Dancing On Peppy Bollywood Song Takes Internet By Storm; Watch

The dadi-grandson duo that is taking the internet by storm only reminds us of the Shakespear's quote, "the golden age is before us, not behind us." The 89-year-old 'Dadi' [paternal grandmother] of content creator Ankit Jangid dancing to the Bollywood remix of 70s dance number by Lata Mangeshkar is something the desi internet cannot get enough of. Take a look at the video as they surely want the viewers to join them too.

The video begins with Ankit, who is seen wearing black trousers and a white shirt, uses his red tie as a trumpet and swaying around his grandmother. Meanwhile, 'Dadi' tries to groove to the music while adjusting her 'pallu' to keep her head covered. The dadi-grandson duo dance to the remixed version of Do Ghoot Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi, from the 1973 film Jheel ke Iss Paar. As the video rolls, 'Dadi' is seen moving her hands up and down to create a step with her saree. She looks super cute in the pink floral saree! Towards the end of the video, she tries to mimic the 'naagin step' then she opts for a hip roll. What a swagger! The duo seems to enjoy themselves thoroughly.

The video was uploaded by Ankit about six days ago on his Instagram handle. He captioned the video, "She is 89 years old and just look at her dance….To help me grow on Instagram…. She said in haryanvi “post this online and it’ll get views in thousands”❤️😂." The video has gathered over 1.6k likes since then. 'Dadi's' desi dance moves have grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens. The comment section is overpoured with emojis.

'Dadaji' grooves with granddaughter on her birthday, adorable moves win over the internet

Divesha Bajaj shared a video of her grandpa where he is seen trying to match his steps with her as both of them sway to the ‘Iko Iko’ song by Justin Wellington. Divesha captioned the video, “Birthday Special.” Divesha shared this moment from her birthday eve on June 24. In the video, she is seen dancing slowly and steadily while her grandfather is trying to copy her style but in his own way. In the later part of the video, they also tried some ballroom steps and rock and roll, which made it all the more adorable. Take a look:

As the pandemic unfolded, the internet has become a hub of interesting content. From funny to adorable ones, there is always something ready to grab your attention. For people living in joint families, this has been the ideal time to reconnect. Videos with desi mom’s reaction to daughter buying Rs 35,000 Gucci belt to grandparents grooving with granddaughters, these moments are always adored and cherished by the netizens. Especially the ones where the older generations try to match with their younger ones.

(With inputs from @Ankitjangidd and @diveshabajaj/Instagram) (Image: @Ankitjangidd/Instagram)

