Video Of Dog Excitedly Digging Water Channel Wins Internet, Netizens Impressed

Social media forums are filled with adorable videos of dogs but this time a dog is showcasing its farming skills. A new video that surfaced on the internet captures a dog digging an irrigation trench. The video has been shared by a page Humors and Animals on Twitter and the post has gone viral. Netizens took to the comments section to praise the farming skills of the dog.

Dog showcasing farming skills

The Humors and Animals page on its Twitter handle has shared the video alongside the caption, "The irrigation dog is back at it again". The video opens with the dog seeing the water coming out and he immediately starts with his work. He guides the water and at the same time digs the irrigation trench. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared on March 25, the video has got more than 340K views and more than 26K likes. People took to the comments section to express their views about the farming skills of the dog. One user commented, "Good Boi. Who is a Farming Expert. So Inspiring Buddy. Well Done." "It’s official. The Australian sheep dog is the best", commented another user. Another individual wrote, "This dog, in one minute, did more than I’ve done in a whole week." Check out some netizens reactions.

This DOGGO is a champion ditch digger! — EvilPenguinB$B (@Evilpenguinbob) March 24, 2021

Can I hire this pup? Man I could use his help!



What does he do when it rains? He must go NUTS! — Pink Maiden (@PinkMaiden420) March 24, 2021

It’s an art as well as a science! — Little Washita (@LittleWashita) March 24, 2021

He would be an asset to digging the perfect trench — goat_77 (@Chris30178845) March 25, 2021

I like the little curve he added half way down... he’s an artist... — Cade022 (@cade022) March 24, 2021

It’s official



The Australian sheep dog is the best — Ecosutra - Film @ Link (@Ecosutra) March 25, 2021

I love the occasional pounces to keep the direction right, and the twirl because, well, just because. ðŸ’• — Kathryn Lucht (@KathrynLucht) March 24, 2021

(Image Credits: Humors and Animals Twitter)