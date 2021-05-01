Video Of Dog Skateboarding Impeccably Garners Over 3 Million Views, Watch The Clip

A teeny tiny pooch has now created a stir on the internet with his incredible skateboarding skills. While gliding effortlessly on a skateboard requires years of practice, a video of this dachshund shows that it was just a piece of cake for him. The clip was originally posted on the dog's own Instagram handle named ‘Rowdy’. However, it went viral after being re-shared by the video-sharing platform itself.

She’s a Boss. On today’s #WeeklyFluff, meet Rowdy, a fearless skateboarding miniature long-haired dachshund living her best life and spreading good vibes on the streets of Los Angeles,” Instagram wrote while sharing the video. In the clip, Rowdy could be seen skateboarding through the stairs and landing impeccably thereafter. Furthermore, the video continues to show the Daschund skateboarding his way out of the frame.

Since shared, the clip has been viewed by over 3,169,010 people many of whom took to the comment section to laud the dog's skateboarding skills using heart and fire emoticons.

Dancing doggo

This comes as another adorable dog video that created a stir on the internet. Earlier this week, a Twitter handle, which is dedicated to dogs, shared a video and introduced a dog named, Baker. In the caption of the video, the Twitter handle wrote, "He dances when it’s dinner time. 14/10 top-tier tippy taps".

In the video, viewers can see Baker, who is seen dancing in excitement as it was dinner time. The dog took a pause and as the video progressed, he started dancing again for a while. As the eight-second video ended, he was seen walking out of the frame. Scroll down to take a look at dancing dog video surfing on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. On the other side, a section of netizens, who are also dog parents, shared a glimpse of the reaction of their dogs during mealtime.

(Image Credits: Instagram )

