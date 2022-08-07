Video Of Elderly Man Enjoying Ride On 'tiniest Bike' Goes Viral; Netizens 'love It'; WATCH

A new bicycle rider will first check the perfect bicycle size that will suit him so it is easier to ride. But, an older man in a viral video was seen riding what may well be the world’s smallest bicycle. He does not focus so much on the size of the bike as he believes in his sense of balance. The video has been doing rounds on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show a man holding the small bicycle with one hand and showing it to onlookers in what appears to be a public space. He then ‘gets on' the tiny cycle and pedals it around as a small audience watches him. The video surfaced on Twitter with the caption, "Riding the tiniest bike".

Retweet from jisho: RT @InterestingsAsF: Riding the tiniest bike pic.twitter.com/pEBrNRF0ap — 4 Friends Nihongo EN (@4FriendsNihongo) August 5, 2022

The video was shared by a popular account @InterestingsAsF on 5 August 2022, and got 5.1 million views and thousands of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This was worth every second ”. Another user wrote, “When you’re 6’2” and you borrow your mate’s bike who’s 5’7 (sic)”. Moreover, the man featured in the video appears to be Sergey Dashevsky, who, according to the official website of the Guinness World Records, created a world record for riding the world’s smallest bicycle, which was just 8.4 cm (or 3.31 inches) long, on September 15, 2019. Earlier in 2008, Dashevsky had made a bicycle that was 24 cm long.

(Image: @4FriendsNihongo/Twitter)