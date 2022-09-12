Video Of Elderly Woman Breaking Into Tango Routine At Train Station Goes Viral; WATCH

Music and dance are something that drives and enthuses people at whatever age and stage of life that they are in. And a dance routine, even if learned in childhood, is something that may stay with us decades later. Exemplifying this, a video has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows an elderly woman who remembered her tango routine, and broke into it spontaneously at the train station.

The viral video opens up to show a woman dancing at a station while waiting for the train. The video was shared on the Instagram account 'Good News Movement'. In the video, an elderly woman can be seen holding a walker and breaking into a dance unabashedly even as people are moving past her at the station. Sharing the video, the handle wrote, "BEAUTIFUL! This elderly woman remember her Tango steps while she waits for the train".

'love her energy', netizens' reactions

The video has garnered around 1.2 million views and has also accumulated several likes since it was shared. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "This is adorable. It will be us at all the festivals and concerts we will be going to in our 90’s but probs not as classy ". A second user wrote, "Would have been so much better if some young fella had came up and danced with her". A third wrote, "That will be me, not that I have any moves but I caught myself dancing in the store the other day Felt like an idiot, but whatever!".

Image: Instagram/@goodnews_movement