Video Of Elderly Woman Riding Moped As Her Husband Sits Behind Wins Hearts; Watch

Videos showcasing the love and bond between elderly couples are always heartwarming to watch. There are certain things that people do to express their love, and rides on bikes are one of them. Generally, it's a guy riding the bike but a video running viral shows an elderly woman riding a bike while her husband rides pillion with her. The video has gained traction online and has won the hearts of many on the internet.

The viral video was shared by Susmita Dora, an aspiring photographer on her Instagram account. The viral video opens up with a text inserted, "Usually when we see a biker couple, it is always the guy riding the bike. Have u ever seen anything like this for their age?". As the video progressed, it showed an elderly couple on a moped bike on a rural road. The video becomes unique after it was seen that the man was seated pillion while the woman was riding the bike. The couple was seen dressed in traditional attire with the man wearing a white shirt and dhoti while the woman was in a saree. Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, "Couple Goals".

'It's heartwarming', netizens' reactions

The location of the video is still not known but the number on the two-wheeler belongs to Tamil Nadu. The video has garnered around 3.9 million views accompanied by several likes and comments. The heartwarming video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "She has her own swag and that's so cool." A second user wrote, "It's heartwarming ". A third user wrote, "This is so lovely to see..Why are women always on the back. It's adorable".

Image: Instagram/@the_aspiring_seed