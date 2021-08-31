Video Of Elephant's Reunion With Its Keeper Leaves Netizens Emotional; WATCH

The adorable wildlife creatures and their actions never fail to entertain us and they are often seen ruling social media with their cute antics. Every now and then, people come across adorable and funny videos of animals as people often post them on different social media platforms. Adding to the list, a video of an elephant has surfaced on the internet which has been shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an organisation that works towards the rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned elephants in Kenya. The viral video has left netizens emotional. "Head Keeper Benjamin catches up with an orphaned elephant he helped raise, who has been successfully reintroduced back to the wild but came back to say 'hello', [sic]," read the caption alongside the video.

Head Keeper Benjamin catches up with an orphaned elephant he helped raise, who has been successfully reintroduced back to the wild but came back to say 'hello'. pic.twitter.com/dZcdg8ahOG — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) August 30, 2021

The heartwarming video shows the reunion between an elephant released into the wild and a man who was his caretaker. The emotional video clip created quite a buzz on the internet since being shared on Monday. As of now, it has garnered 15,000 views, 3,000 likes and more than 500 retweets. The netizens also flocked the comment sections with their reactions.

Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Benjamin, it must be so rewarding for you and the whole Sheldrick team when these former orphans stop by with their offspring to say hello. So heartwarming. Proud to donate to such an amazing organization [sic]." "Trust between animals and humans, especially wild animals is hard-earned but a truly positive thing. It's like creating a fabulous work of art [sic]," wrote another user. "They say elephants never forget. Surely they would come back to visit their human friends. That's so heart-melting [sic]," expressed a third.

Benjamin, it must be so rewarding for you and the whole Sheldrick team when these former orphans stop by with their offspring to say hello. So heartwarming. 🐘♥️ Proud to donate to such an amazing organization. — Lyndsay Clifford (@Lyndsay1955) August 30, 2021

Trust between animals and humans, especially wild animals, is hard earned but a truly positive thing. It's like a creating a fabulous work of art. — wendy pye-smith (@wendypyesmith) August 31, 2021

They say elephants never forget.Surely they would come back to visit their human friends. That's so heart -melting — Miss Sofi💞 (@Greenteaicecrim) August 30, 2021

Recentl,y another video of an elephant had surfaced on the internet. The video showed a baby elephant knocking over a water bucket. The adorable clip of the elephant had caught the attention of the netizens who shared their reactions in the comments section. This video was also shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Twitter with the caption, "A favourite game at the moment seems to be knocking over the water bucket, as Larro demonstrates. Suffice to say, these babies aren't the most frugal beings! Find out what else the orphans get up to at our Nursery"

A favourite game at the moment seems to be knocking over the water bucket, as Larro demonstrates. Suffice to say, these babies aren't the most frugal beings! Find out what else the orphans get up to at our Nursery: https://t.co/LjdoYKJWCu pic.twitter.com/z2AC1zUOmW — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) August 28, 2021

Image Credits: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust/Twitter