Netizens Call The Epic Battle Between Two Jackrabbits A ‘hare-raising Fight’; Watch

It’s not every day that one comes across a boxing match in the middle of a road, however, a video literally captured an epic roadside battle between two jackrabbits. The short clip shared by IFS Susanta Nanda on June 28 shows the two furry animals in the middle of the night taking jabs at one another. In a hilarious video, a driver appeared to have pulled over just to catch the whole brawl on camera.

In the 21-second video, one can see the two rabbits standing on their hind legs moving swiftly back and forth as they ‘box’ one another. In a few instances, one can also see one of the jackrabbit getting the upper hand. However, the opponent can also be seen countering the attacks.

Netizens call it ‘hare-raising’ fight

Since shared, the video has been viewed over six thousand times. While some called the fight ‘cute’, others wrote that the fight is literally ‘hare-raising’. With hundreds of likes and comments, netizens can’t get over the ‘hilarious’ ‘street fight’.

Cute.. wonder what this throw down is for. — Anu Singh (@eagerbeaverAnu) June 28, 2020

Like they are playing slapping slapping — OS3 (@nitu28705081) June 28, 2020

😍 Never seen such cute fight — Arpita 🇮🇳 (@arpita_dg) June 28, 2020

A real 'hare-raising' street fight ! — Jyoti Shankar Roy Choudhury (@JSRoyChoudhury) June 28, 2020

Such a cute fight😍 — yathinsurya (@yathinsurya) June 28, 2020

Rowdy Rabbits — The Opinionated Female (@sucharita_sj) June 28, 2020

WWF GREAT SHOW — M K Singh, (@MANINDRAKSingh2) June 28, 2020

