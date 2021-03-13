Video Of Father-daughter's Hilarious Dance While Cleaning House Leaves Internet In Splits

Bhavya Krishnan, digital content creator has posted a hilarious video of her dancing with her father to Himesh Reshammiya's popular song 'Ae Meri Zohrajabeen'. In the video, her father is cleaning the house and dancing to the song simultaneously. She has shared the post on Instagram and it is going viral. The video has caught the attention of netizens and they are praising the father-daughter duo.

Father-daughter duo grooving to a song

Bhavya Krishnan has shared the video on her Instagram account showing that what she and her father are doing while completing household chores in the absence of her mother. The father-daughter do not show expressions but a filter of different colours is shining on them while they lip synchronise the song throughout the video. The caption alongside the video stated that her mother had gone for a 10 days trip. Take a look at the video.

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has got more than 4000 views, 550 likes and accumulated many comments from the users. Netizens loved the video and many wanted to try it out with their dads. The video has left netizens grooving and vibing to the song along with the duo. One user wrote, "How wholesome." "Haha LOVEE this!!!", another person commented. Another user wrote, "Never getting tired of watching this yaar."

