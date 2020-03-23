The Debate
‘Brilliant Demonstration’: Video Of Unique Handwashing Routine Takes Internet By Storm

What’s Viral

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) started the #SafehandsChallenge in a bid to promote proper hand-washing practices, one hand washing video has gone viral.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
demonstration

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) started the #SafehandsChallenge in a bid to promote proper hand-washing practices, one hand washing video has gone viral. In the video, one can see someone’s gloved hands and instead of soap the person uses black paint. The black paint helps demonstrate the right way to wash hands as because of the paint one can notice all the areas of the hands that may get ignored if one is not careful. 

‘Brilliant demonstration’

This particular video has gone viral on several social media platforms. The Twitter post has received nearly 17 million views and more than one lakh likes. One user wrote, “Brilliant demonstration! Just don’t forget to turn off the tap and save water while washing your hands”. Another said, “I’ve been doing it all wrong for 37 years”. 

Meanwhile, at a conference in Geneva, WHO Director-General said that the best way to combat the unprecedented outbreak of the deadly virus for all countries is to ramp up their testing programs. Tedros said that the ‘simple message’ he has for all countries is ‘test, test, test’. He further added that the countries will remain unsuccessful to tackle the pandemic if they fail to test all suspected cases and remain ‘blindfolded’. 

