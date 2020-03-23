‘Brilliant Demonstration’: Video Of Unique Handwashing Routine Takes Internet By Storm

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) started the #SafehandsChallenge in a bid to promote proper hand-washing practices, one hand washing video has gone viral. In the video, one can see someone’s gloved hands and instead of soap the person uses black paint. The black paint helps demonstrate the right way to wash hands as because of the paint one can notice all the areas of the hands that may get ignored if one is not careful.

READ: US Man Who Died Of Coronavirus Received Last Rites Over Phone

‘Brilliant demonstration’

This particular video has gone viral on several social media platforms. The Twitter post has received nearly 17 million views and more than one lakh likes. One user wrote, “Brilliant demonstration! Just don’t forget to turn off the tap and save water while washing your hands”. Another said, “I’ve been doing it all wrong for 37 years”.

This is excellent! 👏🏼



(Also, as a test, if you leave (washable) colour on your hands and sit in front of the TV for an hour or so, it’ll show how often you touch your face. You’d be surprised.) — Louise Russin (@cookiemutt) March 21, 2020

This is the best thing yet. 20 seconds is pointless if you keep missing areas. — Chrissy B 🍀 (@Kivrin1978) March 21, 2020

READ: Robert Lewandowski Donates €1 Million To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak In Germany

If you want to wash your hands thoroughly and effectively, you need to wash by these seven steps😁and it’s vital to wear a mask when you’re out or in crowds. Protect yourself correctly, and it’s better to just stay at home, it’s the safest. — Qingying Zhang (@zhang_0830) March 20, 2020

agree to this sir but please also mention that you DO NOT need to keep your tap running and wasting the water for like 20 seconds when you wash up your hands. — Viral Mehta (@mehtaviral80) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, at a conference in Geneva, WHO Director-General said that the best way to combat the unprecedented outbreak of the deadly virus for all countries is to ramp up their testing programs. Tedros said that the ‘simple message’ he has for all countries is ‘test, test, test’. He further added that the countries will remain unsuccessful to tackle the pandemic if they fail to test all suspected cases and remain ‘blindfolded’.

READ: China Begins Relaxing Social Distancing As Coronavirus Cases Drop In The Country

READ: Neil Diamond Performs 'Sweet Caroline' Amid Coronavirus Spread By Tweaking Some Lyrics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.