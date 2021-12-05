Last Updated:

Video Of Himalayan Black Bear Being Released Into Wild Leaves Netizens Awestruck; WATCH

On Twitter, a video of a Himalayan black bear being released back into the wild after being rescued has captured the heart of netizens.

Currently doing rounds on Twitter is a video of a Himalayan black bear being released back into the wild after being rescued, which has captured the heart of netizens. Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services officer, posted the video on December 4, with the caption, "That is how freedom looks like. Yesterday’s rescue & release of a Himalayan black bear. Team."

In the video that was shared on Twitter, the animal is shown being released into the wild after being rescued. A small truck stands in a wild landscape at the start of the video. A couple of people stand atop the vehicle, unlocking a cargo in the back of the mini-truck. A bear rushes out and dashes into the jungle. The footage's background score adds to the pleasure of seeing it.

The IFS officer in his tweet said that it may appear simple, but it was not, since they had to enforce Section 144 and block the area with tear gas shells for crowd control. However, all worked out in the end because no one got hurt and the animal was released safely. The tweet read, "looks easy. But it was in human habitation. From imposing section 144 to cordoning off the area by FD & RAF with tear gas shells. For crowd control. Deploying tranquillising & vets including two elephants. All went well. Since no human injury & animal was safely released."

Video gained over 53k views and amazing comments

The video has garnered over 53,000 views and the numbers are still surging. Around 3,700 people have liked the post. Many people also sent thank-you messages to the forest officials. Watching videos of humans coming up to aid animals in distress is quite inspiring. These are clips that typically leave individuals with a pleasant sensation in their heart and make them feel good. Similar to this video featuring a Himalayan black bear. Check out netizens' reactions:

