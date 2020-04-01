Hot Wheels Striking A Xylophone Produce Pleasant Melody, Netizens Amused

A video of hot wheels cars used to play 25-Note Xylophone plates to produce a pleasing melody has gone viral and has taken the internet by storm. People are in love with the sequence of notes that is produced. They have applauded the idea that has been used to produce the note.

In the video, various hot wheel tracks have been laid down, adjacent to one another. Various hot wheels cars are running while striking the 25-Note Xylophone, while running over the tracks. This produces a melody that is so pleasing to the ears that it feels as if one is listening to an orchestra.

READ: Hearing Impaired Dog's 'cute Misunderstanding' Makes Netizens Go Berserk

READ: Video Of Dog Trying To Save Its Toy From Waves Is Winning Hearts On Internet

Hot Wheels

The hot wheels cars are being used as percussion instruments to get this melody, rather than a mallets, which is striking the 25-Note Xylophone. The video, posted on Reddit, captioned, Hot Wheels Xylophone, has garnered more than 60k upvotes and over 1.1k comments. Netizens are all in praise for this out of the box idea that has been used to produce this melody.

Some people are amazed by the idea and applauded the hard work and precision of time, the cars are running with. One user said, “It's like listening to a Bluetooth speaker at low volume by the beach.” Another user said, “it is needlessly difficult, but executed masterfully.”

READ: Video Of Dog Trying To Save Its Toy From Waves Is Winning Hearts On Internet

While some have an opinion that it is rather an example of flawless editing where multiple clips are superimposed to produce this melody using hot-wheels. A user commented,” All they did was get a video of one car doing each note then edit it. Still impressive but c'mon use some common sense.” While another said, “It's one clip for each lane, just superimposed."

READ: Hearing Impaired Dog's 'cute Misunderstanding' Makes Netizens Go Berserk

READ: Hearing Impaired Dog's 'cute Misunderstanding' Makes Netizens Go Berserk

READ: Video Of Dog Trying To Save Its Toy From Waves Is Winning Hearts On Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.