Video Of Insect Goes Viral As Netizens Calls It 'Spider From Harry Potter'; Watch

A video is currently doing rounds on the internet that showcases an insect, the appearance of which, has caught the attention of netizens as some of them felt that the little creature looked like a spider from the Harry Potter film series. The clip was shared by The Reptile Zoo on Instagram and it has gone viral on social media within minutes.

The Reptile Zoo has posted the video alongside the caption, “Having antennas to help detect prey is a good head start to finding your next meal.” In the video, a woman can be seen holding the little creature in her hand. The woman in the video explained that the insect uses its antenna-like legs in order to move around and find whether it is safe or not. In the video, she further said, “He is going crazy, he is so cool.” Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the post has gathered over 18500 likes and several reactions. Netizens in the comments section mentioned that the little creature had an appearance similar to the spider from Harry Potter. One user commented, “That’s the Harry Potter thing.” Another user commented, “Aww, I’m glad he’s found a loving home after all the pain he had to go through on the Harry Potter set.” Another Instagram user wrote, “That’s the Harry Potter thing.” Check out some user reactions:

