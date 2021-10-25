Video Of Kid Saluting Security Official At Bengaluru Airport Wins Netizens' Hearts; WATCH

The internet is often swamped with videos that bring a smile to people's faces. One such video wherein a small kid is saluting a security official at the Bengaluru airport is doing rounds on the internet. The video shows the small boy stopping and saluting the security official who was on duty at the airport. The official, who was seen standing inside his vehicle through the roof, also reciprocated the young kid's heartwarming gesture. A Twitter user named Abhishek Kumar Jha shared the video with the caption, "Yesterday at #BLR airport...This proud moment was captured by one of my friends... [sic]." The famous Bollywood song, "Teri Metti Mein Mil Janvan" is also playing in the background giving it a patriotic touch.

The video has gone viral winning netizens' hearts since being shared on Sunday, October 24. As of now, it has garnered around 8,800 likes as well as over 1,900 retweets and the numbers are only increasing. Besides, it has also accumulated several comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "This is the culture everyone should teach their children and youngsters. It's always country first before anything". "Watched multiple times and it brought tears in my eyes every time. Lots of love for the family and their upbringing. Jai Hind", another user wrote. "This one act by the little kid will be remembered by this soldier!", expressed a third. "Such great learning from little Boy. We should learn how to respond to the armed Forces", read another comment.

Schoolgirl shows compassion towards a classmate

Recently another heartwarming video has gone viral on social media showcasing a schoolgirl's compassion and care for her friend, who was sad and missing his mother. The video is from the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The 30-second video starts with the cute girl talking to her friend asking him what happened and why is he crying? The boy looks sad and doesn't answer, however, someone else says that he is missing his mother. Then the girl consoles him and tells him not to cry. The video was shared on the microblogging site Twitter, with the caption, "Love is an innate trait of humans & not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving. Look at these kids from a school hostel in remote Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh consoling each other at times of adversity."

Love is an innate trait of humans & not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving. ❤️😍❤️. Look at these kids from a school hostel in remote Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh consoling each other at times of adversity. pic.twitter.com/B58HMJPJzd — Nima (Khenrab) (@NKhenrab) October 19, 2021

Image: Twitter/@Abhishek Kumar Jha