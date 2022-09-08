The Internet is often filled with videos of cats and dogs which showcase their goofiness, presence of mind and cute antics. This time, a video has surfaced online which features a kitten born with three eyes. The short clip shared on YouTube has grabbed the attention of netizens.

In the video, the kitten has two eyes merged into one in the same eye socket. Since being shared on YouTube, the video has garnered over 800 likes and several reactions from netizens. Social media users took to the comments section to express concern over the condition of a kitten.

Netizens stunned

One user commented, "I think you should ask a vet to remove the 3rd eye, its likely causing eye troubles." Another netizen wrote, "sweet baby ️ i hope it's not dangerous." Another user wrote, "poor thing! i hope it doesn’t have any big issues because of this." Another netizen wrote, "So Special take good care." Check out some reactions of social media users:

Picture of Kitten born with three eyes goes viral

Earlier in August, a picture of a kitten born with three eyes surfaced on the internet. The image of the kitten born with three eyes was shared on Reddit. The picture of the kitten was shared alongside the caption, "my newborn kitten was born 3 eyed." The picture shows the cat born with two eyes merged into one in the same eye socket. The post was 94% upvoted and garnered over 700 comments from netizens. One user commented, "Sadly it needed to be euthanized, along with its deformed eye it had a cleft palate, there was nothing i could do to help it." Another netizen wrote, "I just saw that you had to euthanize. I am so sorry for you loss. Sending love to your and mama cat."

Image: Reddit