Video Of Korean Students Grooving To Hit Bollywood Track 'Ghagra' Leave Netizens Gushing

It is always amusing and pleasurable to see people trying to follow another's culture, and Indian culture is on top of the trend list. From trying to speak in Hindi to exploring traditional Indian cuisines, people across the world have always loved the spirited Indian culture. As of now, a video that has been doing rounds on the internet shows a few Korean students grooving to the song Ghagra from the Bollywood film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and netizens are loving it.

The viral video opens up to show a group of students dressed in colourful traditional Indian attire. While the women were seen wearing ghagra, the men can be seen wearing a kurta. They then skillfully danced to the song that has created a buzz on the internet. The video was shared on the YouTube channel 'k_drama boy'. The title of the video reads, "Korean students dance on Ghagra song".

Netizens long for more

The viral video has accumulated around 29.4K views accompanied by numerous likes. The video has also prompted many to express their thoughts. A user wrote, "Omgg they are doing so well, I wish to see the whole video". A second user expressed, "Wow, that's quite unexpected but perfectly done". A third user wrote, "For god's sake, pls find me the full video They are so good".

(Image: Shutterstock)