Video Of Korean Woman Teaching Son Hindi As He Eats 'pakodas' Moves Internet; Watch

Recently, a video went viral which shows Korean woman teaching Hindi to her son. The woman is married to an Indian. The viral video opens up to show the woman named Kim teaching her son to say “pakoda”. The woman taught her son to say “pakoda swad hai” and her son repeated the same. The kid was also seen playing with the pakodas. While a text inserted in the video read “Korean wife teaching Hindi to son". Sharing the video on Instagram, the woman wrote, "Korean wife teaching Hindi to son".

Netizens' reaction to the video

The video has garnered 362K views and accumulated 20.1K likes. The video has prompted netizens to post various comments. A user wrote, “So cute. Indian kids also play with food thinking that it is a car or animal". A second user spelled, “It’s so great to see you teaching your child Hindi as in our own country people are getting away from their own language, by giving priority to English... Every language in this world is beautiful. Let’s respect every language". A third user spelled, “He is so cute".

Image: Instagram/@premkimforever