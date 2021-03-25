Video Of Lioness Pushing Cubs Into Waterhole For Bath Shows 'universal Problem Of Mothers'

A video that has surfaced on the internet shows a lioness pushing her cubs into the waterhole for a bath. Shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on March 24, the video shows two cubs drinking from a water hole as the lioness arrived at the spot. In the caption, Nanda called it a “universal problem of all mothers” and added that the lioness was trying to put kids to water for a bath.

The lioness is seen pushing one of her cubs into the waterhole, however, did not succeed. She then tried to push the other cub and did manage to push him into the waterhole. The cub, on the other hand, however, jumped outside immediately and escaped from the spot. Watch the clip below:

'Love of mother'

Since shared, the clip has taken the internet by storm. With more than 15,000 views and thousands of likes, several internet users enjoyed the clip. While some flooded the comment section with emoticons, others jokingly wrote, “Alas! these mothers dont have facility of flying chappal”. Another user also added, “This mother has the opposite problem, getting my daughter out of water after her shower or bath or swim or a hand wash”.

I have opposite problem. ðŸ˜„ — ð’«â„›â„ð’´ð’œ ð’©ð’œâ„â„› ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@PriyaNa19487459) March 24, 2021

Love ðŸ’˜ of mother — Ajay Kumar Sharma (@ajaykrsharma038) March 24, 2021

ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Faisal Shaikh (@faisalshaikh_) March 25, 2021

Meanwhile, recently another video surfaced on the internet that showed forest staff and field researchers trying to escape a lion cub tangled in a net, while the lioness with her other cubs was sitting nearby. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Ramesh Pandey, the video was shot in Rajula, Greater Gir. To avoid strangulation of cub the "green guards" put their lives at risk and freed the cub.

The nearly two-minute-long video began with three people surrounding the net and trying to rescue the cub. One of them even poked a stick in the net in order to free the cub. Further, the staff manages to somehow free the cub by just using hands and sticks.

(Image: @susantananda3/Twitter)