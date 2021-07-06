Video Of Little Kid Asking People To Wear Mask On Streets Of Dharamshala Goes Viral; Watch

Children can be a surprising source of life lessons that elders can learn from. Holding true to this thought, a little boy kid on the streets of India’s hill station Dharamshala was seen schooling the elders roaming without the mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Holding a long bright yellow stick in one hand, and wearing his face mask properly, the child poked at the adults that were seen meandering in the bustling market area without the mandatory health precautions. People were seen coming out of the shop carefree, not giving much thought to the social distancing or the face mask in order to keep themselves and others around them protected against the deadly strains of the coronavirus.

Wearing a mask, scientifically, is the only assured method known to science for stopping the community spread and saving lives of those that may be more vulnerable to the disease than the others. It also means that the wearer is helping keep persons with co-morbidities safe from the deadly infection by not spreading it or being a carrier. However, as citizens have been urged to come out more responsible, and save lives, a child ironically Monday displayed a greater sincerity.

This little kid was seen on the streets of Dharamshala, asking people to wear mask



See the reaction of the crowd



He himself doesn’t even have shoes pic.twitter.com/ZR9sywGXlN — Pradeep Sangwan (@iPradeepSangwan) July 6, 2021

The footage was widely shared on social media, including on Instagram wherein the underprivileged child deprived of footwear in midst of the scorching heat of summers roamed on the road to educate elders and spread awareness. He stood on the concrete, pointing the stick at people reminding them to wear face masks. He was, although, neglected. “This little kid was seen on the streets of Dharamshala, asking people to wear masks. See the reaction of the crowd,” a user wrote in the caption while sharing the video that prompted many others to “introspect”.

Internet condemns ignorance

“He himself doesn’t even have shoes,” the user continued. Internet was stunned at the boy’s diligence and flabbergasted by the sheer ignorance projected by the adults. “He is civilizing people who think they are the most civilized, what a pity really,” one wrote. This is really sad to see,” another said, condemning people’s behaviour. “Almost 98% people were without a mask,” meanwhile another said.

