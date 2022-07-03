Birthdays are always special for everyone; people try to make the best of the day by going out for eating, etc. Getting gifts is something ubiquitous but there are people, who mark the special day by brightening up the days of others. As of now, a viral video that has gained traction on social media shows how a student decided to celebrate his special day with a stranger– a differently-abled man he often meets on his way to college.

The viral video opens up to show two students, who planned the birthday of a friend Vihayas from Kannur in Kerala, who turned 20 earlier this week. The most special birthday was planned by his best friend, Midhula Madhu, who took Vihayas to meet Pavan (Chintu), who stands on his balcony looking at people in the street. Sharing the post on Instagram, Vihayas wrote, “His face lights up whenever we wave to him. Usually, seeing him is the highlight of our day".

Taking the small cake in hand even though the two students were not sure which apartment the 22-year-old, Pavan lived in, the duo tried to knock on a few doors before meeting him. They were unsure if Pavan would recognise them. But when they finally arrived at his doorstep, he was delighted. A video shared by Vihayas on Instagram shows Pavan and his mother being cheered by the sweet gesture. Further, the caption read, "He was so happy to see us. He couldn't speak but that didn't stop us from bonding with him. Our hearts melted when his mom told us that he always gestures the words "Anna" and "Akka" whenever he sees us".

Netizens react to the video, say 'Best birthday treat'

The video has been doing rounds on the internet and has garnered around 4.1 million views. The viral news has also prompted many to express their views, "This is really heart touching...like it takes like a little more effort and a humble heart to make others smile. And you have that in you. Although your bday is over! I wish you my belated wishes. May God bless you to celebrate all your bdays by spreading this happiness throughout your lifetime!!!", a user wrote. The second chimed in and wrote, "Such a beautiful gesture". The third user expressed, "Like someone once said, friendship is a connection that anyone could derive beyond words".

Image: Instagram/@what.the.vick