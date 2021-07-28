Video Of Man Escaping Stretcher, Running Away From Ambulance Goes Crazy Viral; Watch

In a bizarre incident, a man who was being ferried by an ambulance to the hospital leapt out of the stretcher and ran away in order to escape the medical intervention. The crazy incident of a man escaping a stretcher was captured on a video and was shared online by a TikTok user. In the video, a man wearing a white T-shirt and Khakhi pants can be seen escaping paramedics, who were providing the man with some medical intervention and were carrying him in a stretcher trolly.

The video was originally shared by Meredith Scharingeron on Tik Tok. She captioned the video as 'Bucks in 6 Baby'. The video has garnered over 8 million views till now and several thousand comments. The video is a hit on other social platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram too.

Watch the viral video of a man escaping stretcher here-



man running away from that ambulance bill https://t.co/y1XoeQcT4t — lu 🇨🇺 (@Luisswoosh) July 24, 2021

The man resisted the paramedics and rushed out of the ambulance. He started running across the street, towards a bar, when he collided with a waiter and fell on the road, but he didn’t stop there, he stood up and started sprinting again. The reason behind his escaping from the ambulance is not certain yet. However, some of the media reports suggest that the guy was highly intoxicated and needed medical attention. Under the video, several videos have suggested that the guy didn’t want to pay for the high-cost treatment after receiving the medical attention.

The health care system in America is very expensive, reports suggest that a trip in an ambulance can cost $450 and if one is airlifted, the cost can go up to $21,000.Talking of the same, a user commented, "He didn’t want the $900 ambulance bill." Meanwhile, another Tik Tok follower said, "This is what happens when the Americans realise they got no health insurance and will have to pay for medical bills."

"A man running away from the ambulance bill," wrote another user. Some other users on the other hand were concerned about the waiter who collided with the running man and had spilt all the food on the ground, “Imagine the waiter trying to explain what happened to his manager," wrote a third user.

Image:Twitter

