When it comes to food, there are several videos on the internet featuring bizarre dishes. From Kulhad momos to butter chicken golgappa, videos of several fusion dishes have surfaced on the internet. These clips capture the attention of social media users and they also express their views regarding the dish. The latest addition to the long list of fusion dishes is a clip in which a person is making barfi from Parle-G biscuits.

The video showing the whole process of making the barfi has been shared by blogger Karan Singhal who goes by the account name 'thefoodattacker' on Instagram. In the video, Singhal can be seen frying Parle-G biscuits in desi ghee. After frying, he then grinds the biscuits to make a fine paste. Then he can be seen making a sugar syrup and adding milk to it and mixing it well. Then, the paste of Parle-G biscuits is further added to the milk and a halwa-like mixture is made and is cut into pieces. Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Parle-G barfi

The video, since being shared on Instagram, has garnered over 82,000 likes and several reactions. The video captured the attention of users who shared their reactions in the comments section. Some of the users expressed disappointment at the dish, while others mentioned that they would try to make the dish. One user commented, "Don't try these." Another user commented, "This is not any innovative that anyone could wish to try." Another individual commented, "Nice idea I will try it for sure." Check out some user reactions:

