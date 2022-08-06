Video Of Man Quenching Stray Dog's Thirst With Water In Hand Goes Viral, Wins Hearts

It is always a delightful sight to see people coming forward to extend help to animals. The gestures, be it big or small, proves humanity still exists, and this is shown in multiple videos surfacing on the internet now and then. One such video has been winning the hearts of many on the internet, which shows a man feeding water to a thirsty street dog. The best part of the video was that despite not having a bowl or bottle, he quenched the thirst of the dog as he fed the stray with his hands.

The viral video opens up to show a middle-aged man with a facemask on, collecting water in his hands from a public water tap. The street dog seemed to signal to the man that he was thirsty, as the man fed the animal water.

It seemed the dog was extremely thirsty as even after drinking the water from the man within the span of a few seconds, it seemed to want more, and made it known to the person with its actions. The man then gathered water in his hands again and feed the dog another round of water.

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Animal lovers are a special breed of humans, generous of spirit, full of empathy, perhaps a little prone to sentimentality, and with hearts as big as a cloudless sky’ - John Grogan". This thirsty dog video has garnered around 127.3K views.

Hayvanseverler özel bir insan türüdür; ruhu cömert, empati dolu, belki biraz duygusallığa meyilli ve en az bulutsuz bir gökyüzü kadar kocaman yürekli~John Grogan pic.twitter.com/3EtoNSTgGC — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 21, 2021

Last year, another video showing a man and a dog won hearts. The man's promptness in saving the dog from slipping on the inclined surface became a talking point.