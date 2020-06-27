‘Master Monkey’: Video Of Man Showing Off Gymnastic Skills Leaves Netizens Stunned

A video of a ‘ninja warrior’ or ‘master monkey’ showing off his gymnastic skills on what seems to be like a bridge under construction takes internet by storm. The video shared on June 27 on a Twitter page called ‘Engineering’ shows a man easily swinging from one pole to another effortlessly without any harness.

The 15-second-video shows the man releasing and clutching six poles one after the another. In the end, he can also be seen swinging twice before grasping the concrete bridge, jumping over the railing and walking away. His ‘crazy’ gymnastic skills have left several internet users stunned as he made the ‘dangerous’ stunt look so ‘easy’.

Netizens call it ‘incredible’

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 342,000 times. With hundreds of comments and over 7,000 likes, several netizens referred to the famous video game and called him ‘Prince of Persia’. While some said the stunt is ‘dangerous for life’, another joked and wrote, “Easy, I can do that with my eyes closed....and when I opened my eye, already at the bottom of that river”. “When I do that...My bones...would break apart....into pieces,” added another Twitter user.

He would smash all ninja warriors on the tv show. Amazing! — LJ. Tommy Gun (@NewishInvestor) June 27, 2020

When Peter Parker forgets to pack his suit. — Harvey Tejada (@frenchpresspapi) June 27, 2020

I think he is a big fan of assassin's creed pic.twitter.com/YLWqIvcsfd — Bhumishpanchal (@Bhumish143) June 27, 2020

American Ninja Warriors awaits him. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Lionel Durand (@isgili85) June 27, 2020

The next Ninja Warrior. Well done. 👍 — Spiro (@SpiroVitsos) June 27, 2020

Wow that’s incredible — Anna Umi (@quantumumi) June 27, 2020

Prince of persia. — Joel-Bruno (@JoLoubner) June 27, 2020

