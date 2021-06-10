Video Of Mark Zuckerberg Throwing Spear While Wearing Ear Protectors Goes Viral | WATCH

Facebook’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is being trolled for a ‘bizarre' slow-motion video wearing earmuffs while launching spears and shooting a bow and arrow at the bowling pins. In the footage that he shared, the American internet entrepreneur said, ”If I were an Avenger, pretty sure I'd be Hawkeye,” comparing his skillset with the fictional Marvel archer from Avengers, also a special agent of S.H.I.E.L.D and a founding member. Zuckerberg is drawing flak for donning an exaggerated look as he wore noise cancellation headphones while throwing the spear. Viewers were prompt to ask if the activity emitted any sound for the social media mogul to use those superfluous ear protectors.

As Zuckerberg launches a Hawkeye-Esque bow and arrow he flaunts and shows off saying that he has a “very particular set of skills” giving a nod to Liam Neeson’s immortal lines from Hollywood thriller Taken. The 37-year-old is seen aiming at a wooden board with a target on it as he focuses from his glares and blasts Audioslave in the background. Interestingly, the social media tycoon misses his first throw by large but is seen pacing towards the camera flashing a victory grin. “Seriously though, Hawkeye needs his own movie,’ Zuckerberg later commented on his own video,” he later commented on his own video. “Sped it up a bit at the end,” he added.

Further in the post, Zuckerberg, who was wearing black shorts, and his classic blue tee explained: A trail I wanted to hike is out of hiking permits, but has plenty of hunting permits available. That’s basically saying: look, you can’t walk here unless you also bring a bow and arrow. So I guess we’re doing this.”

While the footage was shared in the same week as Apple’s annual developers' Conference (WWDC), many pointed out that Zuckerberg for preparing for the battle with his cutthroat competitor Apple CEO Tim Cook. Facebook's CEO informed his audience in a blog post ahead of his strange activity that he won’t charge them for using Facebook to distribute their work, promote events or sell subscriptions until at least 2023. “When we do introduce a revenue share, it will be less than the 30 percent that Apple and others take,” Zuckerberg said.

Internet quips at Zuckerberg

“Nice throw but he looked about 5 feet away from the target. #justsayin,” a commenter said underneath the footage that racked up more than 5 million views. "I wish the "people you may know" section was as accurate as your shots," the other said. Many others took a jab at Zuckerberg’s noise cancellation headphones. “It’s important to wear ear protection due to the roar of the crowd,” retorted another commenter. “Any chance you can target misinformation and fear mongers in the same accuracy and ban them from Facebook,” the third asked. “Your target is as good as your investment strategy,” one other responded. “it's all fun and games until he uploads a video of himself hunting with a bowling ball,” on either joked.

