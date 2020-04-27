Video Of Endangered Golden Monkey Couple Hugging Each Other Breaks Internet

A video of two golden monkeys hugging each other is going viral on social media and is winning netizens' hearts worldwide. The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on April 27 who has credited it to the World Wildlife Fund, the United Kingdom. In the video, a monkey can be seen sitting alone in what appears to be a forest when another one comes and embraces a hug. The love-filled moment was captured on camera and is now doing rounds on various social media platforms.

Love is all that you need💕



An endangered golden monkey couple hugging. The sound says it all. Like humans it's a way to express emotions.



— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 27, 2020

Susanta with the video informed netizens that the golden monkeys are endangered and they use hugging as a way to express emotions as humans do. The video has garnered more than 8,600 views since it was shared on the morning of April 27 and has received over 1,100 likes. The 15-second long video is attracting a lot of reactions from netizens who are flooding the timeline with heartwarming comments calling it 'adorable' and 'sweet'.

There is no need of language to express the emotions.. 😊

Thank you fr the amazing vedio sir.. 🤗 — sravani (@sravani950570) April 27, 2020

In the universe without love is a deadly place — Supriya S Suppu❤️ (@SupriyaSSuppu97) April 27, 2020

The essence of all being .. love. .. jadu ki jhappi.... Thank you for sharing such a beautiful moment — tushaarkohli (@tushaarkohli) April 27, 2020

Thank you so much sir for bringing so much positivity and love in twitter — We shall overcome together (@RM_Says) April 27, 2020

"LOVE" the common language in the universe. — कोभिन्डे (@rakuri12) April 27, 2020

