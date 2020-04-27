Video Of Endangered Golden Monkey Couple Hugging Each Other Breaks Internet

What’s Viral

A video of two golden monkeys hugging each other is going viral on social media and is winning netizens' hearts worldwide. The video has received 8,600 likes.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
video

A video of two golden monkeys hugging each other is going viral on social media and is winning netizens' hearts worldwide. The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on April 27 who has credited it to the World Wildlife Fund, the United Kingdom. In the video, a monkey can be seen sitting alone in what appears to be a forest when another one comes and embraces a hug. The love-filled moment was captured on camera and is now doing rounds on various social media platforms. 

Read: British Nature Reserves Face Financial Crisis As Lockdown Stops Income

Read: Hilarious Video Of Cops Chasing A Pig For 45 Minutes Leaves Netizens In Splits

Susanta with the video informed netizens that the golden monkeys are endangered and they use hugging as a way to express emotions as humans do. The video has garnered more than 8,600 views since it was shared on the morning of April 27 and has received over 1,100 likes. The 15-second long video is attracting a lot of reactions from netizens who are flooding the timeline with heartwarming comments calling it 'adorable' and 'sweet'.

Reactions

Read: Kangaroo Hopping In Middle Of Empty Australian Street Leaves Netizens Amazed

Read: Jellyfish Swims Through Clean Waters Of Venice Canal Amid Lockdown; Watch
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories