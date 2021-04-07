Video Of Mysterious Creature, Similar To 'three-eyed Mutant Rat Hybrid', Goes Viral: Watch

A video that has surfaced on the internet features a bizarre-looking creature, leaving the netizens baffled. Uploaded on the Youtube channel Internet Refresh, the video shows the rodent-like animal roaming around on the roads and the channel has compared it with a three-eyed mutant rat hybrid. Initially, the video was uploaded on Tik Tok, however, soon after that, it became viral and was shared on different social media forums.

'What the frig that is'

The 50-seconds video begins with the creature roaming on the street. It has a long tail with half hair missing. “What the frig that is”, says the text flashing on the screen. Further, into the video, it turns around to face the camera. With the camera focused on the creature's face, it can be noticed that it has three major dots on the face, as if three eyes are staring back at the camera. While two eyes are on the left and the right side, one is sticking out in the middle, making it look a little strange. According to the video, the creature was spotted somewhere in Texas, however, the exact location is not yet known. Let’s have a look at the video.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 500 views. One comment on the video states that it is a squirrel. The YouTube channel has over 1.35 subscribers. "This is a squirrel haha", read a comment by username 'Colonial Rebel'.

ROV captures bizarre looking object

Ealier, a video of a bizarre creature that transforms underwater surfaced on the internet. Uploaded on YouTube channel 'Captain JRD', the video has been captured by a Remotely Operating Vehicle (ROV) at a depth of 3753 ft in the Indian Ocean. According to the caption of the video, the footage has not been altered and was taken at the East coast of Africa. The video went viral back in 2013 but has now resurfaced on the internet. The 1 minute 18 seconds long video begins with the object floating in the water. Its physical attributes are not similar to any of the known species. As the video progresses, we see the object slowly transform into a black ball-like shape. After some time, it opens up from the round structure and then elongates. Lights of different colours can be seen travelling through the object. Slowly, it can be seen spreading its fin-like structures.

(Image Credits: RepresentativeImage/Pixabay)