Video Of Octopus Moving Underwater Using Two Tentacles Leaves Netizens Awestruck; Watch

On social media, a video of an octopus crawling underwater with its two tentacles has gone viral. The video, which has over 35,000 views, was published on the Buitengebieden Twitter account. An undersea diver appeared to have captured the video. A little octopus can be seen scooting underwater using only two of its eight tentacles in the 14-second footage.

Netizens' react

People around the world were delighted to see the video of the octopus treading underwater.

The octopus is, hands down, one of the quirkiest creatures on this great earth. — Pamplemousse (@mara_moora) July 15, 2021

“The octopus is, hands down, one of the quirkiest creatures on this great earth (sic),” a comment read. “That cutie is 'running' along on two tentacles like it has legs & feet! Nature is Amazing !!! (sic),” another comment read.

A similar incident in December 2020

A video of an octopus walking on the ocean floor had gone viral on social media in December 2020. While we commonly refer to octopuses as having all eight 'arms,' researchers are now arguing that we should rethink our terminology. Six of them should be referred to as 'arms,' while the rear ones should be referred to as 'legs,' according to the experts.

The Discovery Channel aired a video showing how one octopus manages to walk quickly down the ocean floor using what appears to be its legs. The footage wowed viewers, with one user writing, ''I just so never cease to be amazed by this amazing planet". Another user commented, "I also think they could walk vertically or horizontally because they have the suction cups. Amazing creatures." One more user wrote, "Wow that is a really interesting and incredible moment with this Octopuses Thank you for this amazing moment."

According to the World Animal Foundation, octopuses swim through the sea by drawing water into their bodies and shooting it out a tube called a siphon. They also drive themselves in a certain direction using their appendages. However, a 2005 study found that they prefer to 'walk' when traveling around, particularly when trying to avoid predators.

