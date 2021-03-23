Video Of Old Man Performing Stunt On Swing Breaks Internet, Netizens Call Him 'role Model'

A video of an old man has surfaced on the internet which proves that age is just a number. In the video, the elderly man has fun on the swing and moments later he somersaults on the swing. The video has been shared by Businessman Harsh Goenka on Twitter and it has gone viral. The video has garnered 1 million views and people took to the comments section to praise the fitness of the old man.

Old man's stunt on swing

Businessman Harsh Goenka has shared the video of old man's stunt on his Twitter account alongside the caption "Swag". In the video, the elderly man is casually sitting on the swing. In the next moment, he increased the speed of the swing and after some moments performed a somersault and flawlessly landed on his feet. After performing the stunt, the elderly man walks away. The kids playing in the park look amazed by the old man's act. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared, the video has got one million views and accumulated reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "I would see it other way. Every old person is a child in a way." Another user commented, "Wow..Uncle want to prove himself as abhi hum javaan hai." Another individual wrote, "Grandpa raising the bar for kids." Check out some netizens reactions.

Youngsters help elderly woman skateboard

A wholesome video which is now doing rounds of the internet shows two youngsters helping an elderly woman to learn skateboarding. The clip was shared on subReddit ‘ra/www’ with the caption that read, “Two young skaters help an older woman skateboard for the first time and she's stoked. The clip has not left netizens gushing and calling it “pure” and “reason behind their happiness”. The video begins by showing the elderly woman climbing on her skateboard before embarks on her skating journey. She is supported by two young men who hold her arms on each side as they encourage her to skate ahead.

(Image Credits: Harsh Goenka Twitter)