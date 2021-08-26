Video Of Orphaned Baby Elephant Enjoying Massage By Caretaker Goes Viral, Netizens React

The Internet is full of wildlife videos, some scary, some cute. The adorable wildlife creatures and their actions never fail to entertain us. Similarly, a video clip of a baby elephant is now surfacing on social media, where a baby Jumbo is seen enjoying a massage by its keeper at the Kenyan Wildlife Trust. First shared by a user account named Sheldrick Wildlife, the adorable video has now become a social media hit. In the video, the elephant's caretaker is seen rubbing the baby jumbo's ears, making it comfortable for the elephant, and the baby mammoth is seen reciprocating his act by touching his face with the trunk.

Baby elephant enjoys massage by caretaker at Kenyan Wildlife Trust

The incident was recorded at a Kenya-based rescue and rehabilitation center, where orphan elephants are raised with the utmost care. Sharing the video, the user captioned it as, "Acting as surrogate mothers are just one of the ways we help orphaned elephants after losing their natal mother and family." He further said that "one day the elephant will return back to the wild." Netizens were amazed after watching the video. One user expressed her opinion after watching the orphaned baby elephant video, and said, the video of the orphaned baby elephant gladdened her heart. The video has garnered huge viewers since it went online. Users are pouring in love and appreciation on Sheldrick Wildlife's post. In the last 24 hours, it has amassed over 6000 views, which is still increasing, and more than 1600 people have liked the posts.

Acting as surrogate mothers is just one of the ways we help orphaned #elephants after losing their natal mother and family. So they can one day return back to the wild. Help us by making a donation or adopting an orphan in our care: https://t.co/2AIu1Bjokn pic.twitter.com/0PCd187r9z — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) August 24, 2021

Netizens react after watching the baby elephant video

One user who watched the clip expressed her wish and said, this world would be heaven if all the humans would be like caretakers to each other. Another person wrote, "Sweet baby."

i wish all humans were like you keepers.

The earth would be heaven. — Mr LAKHI BHANGRA (@MrLAKHIBHANGRA) August 25, 2021

A third person lauded the work of the Kenyan Wildlife Trust. He took to comment box and wrote, "Thank you for the work that you do". A fourth person said, "Such a cute little baby!"

Love your organization, thank you for the work you do ♥️ — Vanessa (@NoNumbersNess) August 25, 2021

"What concern, love, & patience the Keeper has! Thanks SWT," wrote another social media user. While another user conveyed a virtual cuddle.



IMAGE: TWITTER/Sheldrick Wildlife