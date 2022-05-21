Video Of Panditji Telling Couple 'Bhaglo Beta Bhaglo' During Pheras Goes Viral; WATCH

Indian wedding rituals and traditions are known for their fun quotient and grand ceremonies, which include unique bridal entries, entertaining dance performances, and delicious food items being a part of the menu. Not just the bride and the groom, but their near and dear ones too bask in the celebrations to make it a memorable occasion for the couple. As far as Hindu weddings are concerned, the rituals often take time and depending on the 'Shubh Muhurat' timing, could carry on till late night as well.

No denying that the wedding rituals are often exhausting and one such panditji seemed exhausted. While most priests continue reciting the 'mantras' for the bride and groom in all kinds of circumstances, a pandit at a recent wedding seemed to be in a rush. A viral video has been doing rounds on the internet, where a pandit asks the bride and groom to run as they took the 'pheras.'

As the clock ticked 3 AM, the panditji seemed to hint to the couple that all the attendees were exhausted. So, when the bride and groom took the pheras, the panditji showed his humorous self and said, "Bhaglo beta bhaglo". The video won the hearts of many on social media.

The video of the panditji asking the bride and groom to take the pheras quickly was posted on Instagram by the handle @gaurvi_forever. The text on it read "When it's 3 am already and panditji be like- 'Bhaglo beta Bhaglo'"

'Savage Panditji', Netizens react

This wedding video has accumulated around 5.3 lakh views since it was posted. The video has also prompted several reactions from the users on the internet. A user wrote, "They were already going too fast that's why he said in sarcasm". The second user wrote, "There are many memes on celebrities wedding saying Panditji aaisa konsa joke maarte hai ki sabke photos aaise haste hue candid aate hai. WE GOT THAT PANDIT JI GUYS! HE IS THE ONE (sic)". The third user spelled, " I want him in my wedding! (sic)".