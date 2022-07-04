Video Of 'passionate' Fruit Seller At Work Goes Viral, Netizens Call It 'super Funny'

The internet holds a plethora of unique things and there are multiple videos and posts displaying the same. In today's day and age, videos get viral on social media in a blink of an eye. Many funny, bizarre yet unique actions by people across the globe catch the internet's attention and start ranking amongst the latest trends. Recently, a viral video showed a man selling fruits with funny gestures to make a sales pitch.

The viral video opens up to show the man cutting papayas and watermelons. He screams in amusement after looking at the insides of the fruits, making a pitch that these fruits are ripe "Kitna laal hai (Sic)" to attract customers. The short video doesn't specify the location but displayed a few people gathered around the man's fruit trolley. They seemed to be enjoying the unique sales pitch of the fruit vendor. Sharing the video, a Reddit user wrote "If my Fruit dealer ain’t this passionate about fruits then I don’t want it".

Netizens say, 'They’re juiciest'

The trending video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 70.9K views accompanied by several likes and comments. The trending video has also prompted many to express their views, "Kroger spent millions on a rebranding campaign and all they needed was this guy," a user wrote, talking about the American retail company that operates supermarkets and departmental stores.

Another user wrote, "They're juiciest when you scream at the first". One other user said, "Someone needs to sneak in a yellow watermelon into his stash. Imagine an actually surprising reaction from him".

