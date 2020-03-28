Video Of Policeman Trying To Stop Bikers Leaves Netizens In Splits; Here's The Twist

A hilarious video of a police officer trying to chase the biker violating the lockdown orders has sparked laughter on Twitter after his stick got stuck and was carried away by the biker. Posted by the Indian Forest Services Officer, Sunanta Nanda, the 10-second clip shows a few bikers roaming on the road despite the social distancing measures issued by the government. While hitting the stick to halt a person on the bike, the stick hilariously gets stranded on the rear of the bike, as the officers run a few miles to reclaim it, however, couldn't.

In the fight against Corona, one weapon written off😂 pic.twitter.com/61yWCPvtA9 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 28, 2020

The video has sparked a bunch of laughs emojis as users call the incident funny. Internet regretted the police’s failure to stop those breaking the rules, they, however, shared jokes and memes about his weaponry. The forest officer wrote in the caption that it was perhaps the first casualty in the fight against the novel coronavirus. The video instantly gained over 3.3k views as it is being widely shared. Commenters joked that the situation could have been brought under control if such a tragedy hadn’t occurred. Some even called the stick very effective until over a few minutes before it departed on the bike. So far, the video has over 343 likes and 66 retweets.

