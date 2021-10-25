Video Of Puppy Playing Game With His Human Wins Internet; Watch

Every day, a plethora of adorable videos featuring dogs are being shared on the internet and some of them are just too sweet to miss. While few videos posted on social media depict their goofy side, others showcase the heartwarming bond they share with their humans. Adding to the list, a video has surfaced on the internet that shows a puppy playing a game with his human. Since the video went online, it has grabbed eyeball attention from Twitterati.

Puppy plays hide & seek with human

The video has been shared by a user who goes by the name @Laughs_4_All on Twitter. The clip has been shared on the microblogging site alongside the caption, "You can't hide from me." The video shows a person sitting on a couch while a puppy can be seen standing in front of him. In the video, the person moves their right leg from left to right and the puppy moves his head from left to right in order to see its human. The cute video of the puppy and the human has attracted netizens. Watch the video here:

You can't hide from me...😂🐶👀 pic.twitter.com/TwzSb9tW6Q — Laughs 4 All 🤟 (@Laughs_4_All) October 23, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the clip has garnered 34.9K views and several reactions. The video also invited several comments from the Twitterati. Some of the netizens mentioned that they too played the same game with their pets. One user commented, "Hahaha I used to do this to my dog while I was eating." Another user commented, "He did not give up." Another individual commented, "I have 2 Yorkies, so I know that game very well." Take a look at the comments by users:

I like them so much ! — Chasse-Galerie⚜️➕⚜️ (@eulbucheux) October 23, 2021

Hahaha I used to do this to my dog while I was eating 😂🤣 — GF (@gfLaughsAlot) October 23, 2021

He did not give up 😅 — ؏ــبــدﷲ (@abduallah_eng) October 24, 2021

I have 2 Yorkies, so I know that game very well.💕 — Good Witch of Emma (@joan_moon) October 24, 2021

I’m pretty sure doggo has to pee or eat or something. — HGH (@HowieG3000) October 24, 2021

Last month, a video had gone viral on social media showcasing a dog's love for its toy. The video shows a golden retriever named Barley playing with its stuffed toy called Fluffy. The hilarious clip further shows Barley holding onto Fluffy and does not let it go when its human tries to take it away. The short video clip was shared on the Instagram page named 'barleyboy.' "It’s my fluffy, not your fluffy," read the caption of the video, along with hashtags #OneOfHisNewGames and #FluffyInTheMiddle. Watch the video here:

Image: Twitter/@Laughs_4_All