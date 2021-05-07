Video Of Rabbit Wedding Goes Viral, Couple Pronounced As 'rabbit Husband' & 'rabbit Wife'

A bizarre yet cute wedding ceremony of a rabbit couple went viral on social media after both of them were pronounced 'Rabbit Husband' and 'Rabbit Wife'. Youtube shared the video on its official Twitter page where Continental giant rabbits Roberto and Amy got married in England. Within few hours of the video being shared, it received over 70 thousand views with 89 Retewtees and 858 likes.

Roberto and Amy, you are now pronounced rabbit husband and rabbit wife 💍 → https://t.co/h9jYeaxNCO pic.twitter.com/VWA7Dieo9O — YouTube (@YouTube) May 7, 2021

The rabbit couple were seen dressed up in a hat and veil as the Father performed the wedding ceremony. After the wedding ceremony, the vows and rings were exchanged, later the newlyweds' rabbit couple ate carrot cake and drank champagne. Roberto is three years old and 3ft 6 inches long-- the biggest rabbit in the world. Many photographers and people were present at the wedding.

Twitter reacts

hey every bunny looks good — Ivania La Familia USA (@JaraIvania) May 7, 2021

Congratulations — Shekhar Srivastava (@Shekh1965) May 7, 2021

So so cute sweet — susan M (@susanM67041361) May 7, 2021

Continental Giant rabbit

The Continental Giant, also known as the German Giant is a very large breed of rabbit which was originally bred for meat. It is recognized by the British Rabbit Council in two categories, coloured and white. The longest Continental Giant on record is approximately 4 feet 4 inches and the heaviest weighs 24kgs. The average lifespan for the breed is 4–5 years.

(Image Credits: Youtube/Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.