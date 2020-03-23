Video Of Raccoon Washing Hands Amid COVID-19 Outbreak Wins Internet

With coronavirus cases escalating all across the globe, people are getting back to basics in order to avoid contraction. For example, people all over are washing their hands in regular intervals, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing to avoid the coronavirus spread. And as human beings, we expect this sudden change in behaviour, however, what we don't expect is for an animal to show a similar kind of behaviour.

Read: Poland Launches App For Quarantined People To Send Selfies From Home As Proof

Recently, a video went viral on social media, where a raccoon was seen demonstrating how to wash hands to avoid virus contraction. The video was shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name Daryl Dust. The video has garnered more than 2,87,000 views in just 8 hours and has received over 10,000 likes. The 38-second long clip has used a raccoon to underline the importance of washing hands in these hard times.

That’s the way you.doit — Milo (@HingstSusana) March 23, 2020

He/she is adorable 😍 — ShirleyD (@ShirleyDoughty) March 23, 2020

Read: Trained Microbiologist Explains COVID-19 In Cricket Terms, Says 'it's An All-rounder'

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 14,600 lives across the world and has infected nearly 3,38,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy, Iran, and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 22 the combined death toll stands at 8,933. Italy has surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak, while Iran and Spain both have crossed the 1,500 mark.

Read: Netizens Are Getting Their Pets To Wear Face Masks On TikTok To Mock Coronavirus Scare

Read: Coronavirus: Kid From Small Village Demonstrates Hand Washing Technique

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.