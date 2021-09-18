Video Of Sania Mirza's Reaction Upon Not Being Tagged In Meme By Best Friend Goes Viral

Social media has become a phenomenon and an integral part of modern society in a world where the number of internet users is continuously increasing. People often take to social media platforms to post funny and amusing videos. Continuing with the trend, this time Tennis star Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share a hilarious video showcasing her feelings after being "ignored" by her friend on social media. “Facts,” she wrote while sharing the clip. In the short video, Sania is seen gazing at her phone at the start of the footage. “When your best buddy tags someone else in a meme,” reads a text on the screen. The video then displays her response, which is a lyric from Alka Yagnik's song - Duniya me waise doston ki kami nahi hai yaar...

The video has gone viral since being shared on Saturday morning. As of now, it has garnered more than 34,000 likes and the numbers are continuously increasing. Besides, the post also accumulated a number of reactions from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Loved so sweet rendition of Alka Yagnik with your marvellous expressions Sania Mirza, marvellous lyrics of this song are really praiseworthy like 'youn to doston ki kami nahi hai yaro' loved your post from core of my heart [sic]." "Wow!!! Excellent expression... [sic]," wrote another. "SORRY, Next time I will tag u sure [sic]," read a hilarious comment by a user. "I love this too much," expressed a user.

Watch the video here:

Here are few reactions by users:

Sania shared a video with choreographer Farah Khan

Recently Sania Mirza posted another video on her Instagram with film director and choreographer Farah Khan on the viral trend "Questions I Get Asked". In the video, the two share one-word responses to the questions asked. The 'Questions I Get Asked' trend involves dancing as the questions are asked and the responses appear in the video as captions. Sania Mirza shared a video of the challenge on Instagram. In the video, the questions asked are, "How are you guys friends even with such a large age gap?" and "One is from sports and the other from films. What do you guys have in common?" The third question asked in the video is "With your busy schedules and constant travel plans, how do you even find time to stay in touch?" The video ends with a note from the two friends that reads, "In spite of the distance, age barriers, and different background, we are both Best Friends Forever."

(Image: Twitter/@Sania Mirza)