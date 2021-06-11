Video Of Saree-clad Woman Performing Squats By Lifting Cylinder Leaves Netizens Amazed

A woman recently created a stir on Instagram after a video of her performing the perfect squats surfaced. What left the internet amazed was the fact, that Shaili Chikara used a regular LPG cylinder as weight and performed squats flawlessly while donning a perfectly draped saree. Chikara, who is a Certified Fitness Consultant shared the video and wrote, ”Meri Video Kaha Kaha pahunchi”.

Since shared, Chikara’s post has received thousands of likes and several comments. While some flooded the comment section with fire emojis, others simply wrote, “awesome”. One user said, “Wonderful personality”. Another wrote, “Super se upar”.

Bowling and backflips in saree

Meanwhile, in another similar video that had caught people’s attention online, a saree-clad granny was seen lifting weights and exercising with her grandchildren. In another clip, an elderly woman clad in a yellow saree, white shoes, was seen bowling in an alley. A dancer had also created a stir on Instagram after she was seen doing flips, splits and other acrobatic while donning a perfectly draped saree.

Earlier in January, a gymnast from Haryana, India, also took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of herself doing flips. In the video, Parul Arora could be seen perfecting the art of cartwheeling and backflips. The video started by showing Arora, wearing a purple saree. As the video progressed, she could be seen running toward a mattress and performing three flips continuously, without even taking a break. The woman made it look so effortless.

(Image: Instagram)



