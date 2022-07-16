Video Of Scuba Diver Playing With Tiny Octopus Goes Viral; Netizens Call It 'incredible'

Octopuses are soft-bodied creatures living underwater and are seemingly friendly and cute. And to witness this beautiful member of nature, one has to delve deep underwater. Recently, a video has been doing rounds online that shows a scuba diver swimming near the home of an adorable, little octopus as it welcomed the visitor by playing with him. Scuba diving can be fun as it connects you with the unexplored beauty underwater and this is clearly proved in the now-viral clip.

The viral video opens up to show a cute little octopus placing its head in the man’s hand repeatedly as he lovingly pets him. The octopus then sat on the man’s arm playfully, looking comfortable there. The diver then scratched the octopus’ head. The moment seemed extremely peaceful and calming and the video is a real treat to watch. The video was shared by a Twitter account, 'buitengebieden'. Sharing the video, the account wrote, "Playful tiny octopus.. Watch until the end".

Watch until the end.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/0omadM5s3w — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 15, 2022

Netizens say, 'very fun'

The viral video has grabbed the attention of many netizens and it has garnered around 3 million views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The video has accumulated several comments and prompted many to express their views, "Octopus gave him a hug!!! I love this!", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Aww adorable". The third user commented, "I'll never eat octopus again".

very fun — ‏ ‏ ‏احمد التويجري (@ahmd_twaijri) July 15, 2022

Octopus gave him a hug!!! I love this! — LV in the OC † (@LynneV87) July 15, 2022

Aww adorable😍 — Lori 🌴 (@konagrl4554) July 15, 2022

Octopus got his head rub. — CyndiLee (@Whataboutashank) July 15, 2022

Image: Twitter/@buitengebieden