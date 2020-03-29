The Debate
'Can't Take My Eyes Off You': Video Of Sea Lion Staring At Tegu Mesmerizes Netizens

What’s Viral

A recent video shared by the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut, which shows a sea lion meeting a tegu for the first time has taken over the internet.

Sea lion

As coronavirus pandemic has led to a reduction in the number of visitors at zoos and aquariums, several institutions are giving the animals a chance to meet each other as a new form of enrichment. A recent video shared by the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut, which shows a sea lion meeting a tegu - a type of lizard - for the first time has taken over the internet. In the video, one can see the amazement in seal lion’s eyes from encountering the tegu for the very first time.

#StareGame

The 41-second video has left the netizens in awe. Since being shared, the clip has been viewed more than 98,000 times and has garnered over 45,000 likes. With thousands of comments, while some were left in complete awe, others also tried to guess what must be going on in the sea lions head. One user even left a hilarious comment that read, “Hey Ma there’s a weird cat out here! It looks like Gramma”. 

