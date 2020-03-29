'Can't Take My Eyes Off You': Video Of Sea Lion Staring At Tegu Mesmerizes Netizens

As coronavirus pandemic has led to a reduction in the number of visitors at zoos and aquariums, several institutions are giving the animals a chance to meet each other as a new form of enrichment. A recent video shared by the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut, which shows a sea lion meeting a tegu - a type of lizard - for the first time has taken over the internet. In the video, one can see the amazement in seal lion’s eyes from encountering the tegu for the very first time.

When you got no game at the #StaringGame but your animal enrichment is on point. pic.twitter.com/dbp67i3mu3 — Mystic Aquarium (@mysticaquarium) March 19, 2020

READ: COVID-19: Video Of Doctors Singing Song To Boost Morale Is Being Lauded By Netizens; Watch

#StareGame

The 41-second video has left the netizens in awe. Since being shared, the clip has been viewed more than 98,000 times and has garnered over 45,000 likes. With thousands of comments, while some were left in complete awe, others also tried to guess what must be going on in the sea lions head. One user even left a hilarious comment that read, “Hey Ma there’s a weird cat out here! It looks like Gramma”.

That sea lion is like "uhm...why is there a dragon outside my habitat? I strictly remember there not being dragons there before." — Katie Akerboom (@katie_akerboom) March 19, 2020

lol, it looks so interested in that lizard. Like worried, confused, and mesmerized at the same time. Cute. — Jaye Raine (@JayeRaine) March 21, 2020

Sweet thing just can’t look away... You just can see the recognition algorithms failing to pull any relevant data 😂. — Sapling (@FreeDrove) March 21, 2020

READ: Coronavirus: Guests Maintain Social Distancing As Couple Ties Knot Amid Pandemic Outbreak

I can imagine that seal trying to describe what he saw to his buddies and them thinking he's lost it — JR Hannafin (@JRHannafin) March 22, 2020

😂😂😂 the seal can't believe that creature — Natalia 🐞 (@Nalujma) March 22, 2020

The sea lions behind that one are all minding their own business, but this one is having their mind blown XD — Pierrot of Color 🔞 (@DiscoPierrot) March 25, 2020

READ: Coronavirus: People Across The World Are 3D Printing Face Shields Amid Crisis

ok, so when people say animals don't feel or have cognition show them THIS... because if that is not a "What in the actual F is that?" face on that seal I do not know what else is. — Maya Cabello (@Mayaswave) March 27, 2020

Sooo cute & adorable pic.twitter.com/Q2Ns4HKik8 — Savitha Nagabhushan (@SavithaNagabhus) March 27, 2020

This is actually kind of sweet and the expression of the sea lion is the best he keeps looking at the tagu then looking behind him as if to say "Hey am I the only one seeing this?" — Kari Perrick (@carolyn_perrick) March 27, 2020

READ: Coronavirus: Mom Wears Wedding Dress At Lunch On Kids' Request While Social Distancing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.