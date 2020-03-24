The Debate
The Debate
Video Of Service Dog Choosing Toy For Its Birthday Wins The Internet: Watch

What’s Viral

A video is doing rounds on the internet which shows a service dog picking up his birthday gift. The clip was shared by American basketball ace Rex Chapman

service dog

A video is doing rounds on the internet which shows a service dog picking up his birthday gift. The heartwarming video was shared by retired American basketball ace Rex Chapman on his official Twitter handle, take a look at the tweet here.

Video garnered 786k views

In the 28-second video clip, the dog can be sen roaming around in a mall trying to choose a toy. According to the caption, the dog is picking its birthday gift which is just adorable and won netizens' nod. The dog carefully goes through the toys and then finally spots one that he likes. It then picks up the toy in the mouth and starts walking ahead. The video has managed to garner 786k views with over 40k likes as of now. Here take a look at some reactions to the video here

Meanwhile, a video that has recently surfaced on the internet shows a wannabe service dog who despite putting all its efforts, keeps failing at various training exercises. As per reports, the dog named Ryker belongs to the Double H Canine Training Academy in Louisville, Kentucky. The academy trains dogs to help people who need assistance.

The video of the four-legged creature was originally posted on Facebook which revealed how good he was at resisting distractions and performing small tasks. Dog's efforts garnered a lot of attention and people eventually fell in love with the German Shepherd. Recently, the academy shared new videos of the service dog on YouTube. 

