Video Of Shiva Devotee Performing 'Stotram' Gives People Goosebumps | Watch

A video of Lord Shiva devotee performing a rendition of Shiv Tandav Stotram is going viral on social media. The video, shared by Amish Tripathi, an Indian diplomat who is also the writer of the famous Shiva Trilogy, is taking the internet by storm as the Lord Shiva devotee in the clip can be seen giving a shivering performance. Tripathi in his post informed that the man performing the Shiv Tandav Stotram in the video that he received on WhatsApp is apparently of Kaalicharan Maharaj from Bhojpur, Madhya Pradesh, who is a devotee of 'Mahadev'.

'Passionate performance'

"Wow... Received this on WhatsApp...Apparently, this is Kaalicharan Maharaj from Bhojpur, Madhya Pradesh, a wildly talented devotee of the Mahadev, Lord Shiva," Tripathi captioned the video. The three-part long video has garnered more than 3,14,000 views on Twitter and over 18,000 likes since it was shared on July 15 by Tripathi. It is believed by Hindus that Shiv Tandav Stotram was originally written and performed by Ravana, the demon King, and devotee of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology.

Netizens are going berzerk over the video with some commenting just the word 'goosebumps' to express their feelings. "Like the scene in your Meluha' book, where Mahadev channels the energy of nature through 'Nataraj' pose. Bhakti alone can't achieve this level of pious love. It is more than that. Maharaj Ji has harmonized himself with nature & energy. A holy communion between God & his beings," one user commented. Others shared the studio produced version of the Stotram sung by Kaalicharan Maharaj.

