Video Of Sister-in-law Recreating 'Joote Do Paise Lo' Moment With Her 'jiju' Goes Viral

Indian weddings capture some amazing moments which are cherished for life. The bride's sisters play an important role in her sister's wedding as they have a chance to make an impression on their jiju with the joota-chori ritual. There are countless videos on social media depicting this ritual in a variety of ways. But the newest addition in the list might be the most humorous one.

Jija-Sali enacts Joote Do Paise Lo

The video depicts the sister-in-law holding the groom's shoe and demanding money in exchange. The video continues with the Madhuri Dixit starrer song Joote Do Paise Lo song from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Kaun playing in the background. The bride's sister begins lip-syncing the song while the husband stands with a bundle of notes, and starts lip-syncing, recreating the iconic song. Guests who are seen in the background love the humour as the groom begins to enact the song.

The video was shared on the official Instagram page of Shiego, The Wedding Planning Service. The caption on the video reads, "Jija-saali relationship is always fun and it is perfectly interpreted in this video. Share jija-saali ki jodi." It was shared on July 23rd and has received over 5,000 views and also invited welcoming comments from the netizens. One Instagram user wrote, "Salman aur Madhuri What a Awesome iconic Couple of those Days." Another person commented, "How cute."

Other playful videos of jija-sali

In another video displaying jija-sali humour, the girl appears to have approached the groom to feed sweets. As the video progresses, we see the girl take up the sweet from the platter and place it in front of the groom's mouth to feed him. However, as soon as the groom opened his mouth, the girl ate the sweet herself and walked away.

A different video depicts that a groom is greeted by his two sisters-in-law with a stunning dancing performance as soon as he arrives at the wedding venue in the video. The groom's two sisters-in-law are seen dancing to the song O Mere Jijaji to greet their 'Jijaji,' who are dressed in beautiful lehengas. When the groom sees their performance, he gets up and takes a few steps.

Image- @shiego.in/Instagram