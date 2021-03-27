Video Of 'skilled Crow' Opening A Tap To Drink Water Leaves Netizens Impressed; Watch

Adding a modern touch to the old thirsty crow story, a crow has found a new way to quench his thirst. Recently, a video is doing rounds on social media that shows a crow opening a tap and drinking water. The video has gone viral on social media and netizens took to the comments section to share their views.

The video was shared by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service on Twitter along with the caption, "Skilled Crow". In the video, a crow comes near to a tap on the roadside. The crow flies on top of the tap and used its beak to open the tap. The water starts coming from the tap and the crow comfortably drinks water from the tap. Take a look at the video.

Since being shared on March 26, the video has gathered 10.9K views and accumulated reactions from netizens. Several users in their tweets had written about the smartness of the crow while some of the users raised concern over water conservation. One user wrote, "Now the school teachers can upgrade the famous story of thirst crow." Another individual commented, "He seems to be grandson of the old crow story.. where there is will there is a way." "Did he close the tap after drinking?", commented another user. Check out some user reactions.

Very intelligent creatures. — Ajesh à´…à´œàµ‡à´·àµ (@ajesh_achuthan) March 26, 2021

It has learnt a bad habit from us, it did not close the tap. — Anjan (@mysuru_sen) March 26, 2021

Crows have intelligence of a 7 standard child — Girish kumar (@TheManIKnow) March 26, 2021

So the Clever Crow from Aesop’s Fables is based on some truth. â¤ï¸ — anita bhatty (@anitabhatty) March 26, 2021

Did it close the tap? — V.R. à´µà´¿. à´†àµ¼. (@rvelichapat) March 26, 2021

Gone are the days of putting the stones in the pot to get water. The crows have adapted as well — Sunil Kupperi (@kupperisunil) March 26, 2021

ðŸ™ðŸŒ¹A ðŸ‘…ðŸ’¦thirsty,above all an askalmand,smart crow.Where there is a will there is a way.Going through childhood story with a difference there is no jug,stones. pic.twitter.com/KBXZuOAJIl — Deepak Puri (@DeepakP82311371) March 26, 2021

I don't know the crow turned off the tap, but I think the recorder must have turned it off — Yug (@YogeshC33323740) March 26, 2021

Meanwhile, a new video has surfaced on the internet that shows a heartwarming moment between a parrot and a dog. In the video, shared by Wendy Marie on Instagram, a white coloured parrot has said I love you to a dog. Since being shared, the video has won over the hearts of netizens. In the video, Wendy has introduced her parrot Sweet Pea to the pet dog. Meanwhile, The parrot with its leg is seen patting the pet dog's head. Wendy after some moments asks the bird to says 'love you' to the dog. Take a look at the post.

(Image Credits: Susanta Nanda IFS Twitter)