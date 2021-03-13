Video Of Tiny Golden Tortoise Beetles Crawling On Man's Hand Goes Viral; Netizens Stunned

A video has been shared by Sushanta Nanda, an IFS officer on Twitter in which golden insects were seen crawling on the palm of a man's hand. The golden insects are the Tortoise Beetle which are known as Charidottela Sexxpunctata and are found in Southeastern Asia. The video has gone viral on social media and netizens were amazed to see the tortoise beetles.

Golden Tortoise Beetles crawling video

In the video, the insects were first sitting and then trying to move away from hand. Sushanta Nanda alongside the video wrote the caption, "Sometimes all that glitters is gold." He gave the video credit to Thokchom Sony. The video has gone viral and has got 15000 views with 314 Retweets and it has been liked by 1600 likes. Take a look at the video.

The video has been receiving lots of reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Seems like its a scene out of Harry Potter." "Wow! Never seen anything like this", commented another person. Another user wrote, "Like a small tortoise baby, that's amazing." "What a beauty like a golden bubble."

Biologists Find 'something Unexpected' Inside A Fish

A few days back, a biologist helped a turtle in making an escape. FWC Fish and Wildlife Research took to its official Facebook handle and shared the image of the turtle while narrating the entire incident of how the fish was rescued during a research project. The researchers were studying a largemouth bass when they discovered a living turtle inside its stomach. “Field Notes from a Freshwater Biologist: Avoiding Turtle Disaster!”, read the caption of the image. According to the caption, live turtles are not a common creature to be discovered amongst the stomach contents of largemouth bass. The biologist watches as the turtle enters the water and slowly swims beneath the surface.”

