Video Of Toddler Dancing In Sync With 'big Folks' Wins Internet; Netizens Pour Love

An adorable footage of a toddler shaking a leg with the dance forms of the grown-up kids has caught the attention of the internet. Shared by the former professional basketball player from the US Rex Chapman on his official Twitter handle, the nearly 1-minute video shows a tiny boy clad in a yellow t-shirt, shorts, and sports shoes acing the dance moves with what appears to be a school kids performance. The clip which has now garnered close to 2.8 million views has mesmerized the internet as the child grooves away with an exorbitant zeal and enthusiasm, and perfect coordination with the group, a feat that could be somewhat challenging for the kids at his age.

This little man dancing with the big folks is the Twitter content I’m here for… pic.twitter.com/ikpuHdM8CC — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 9, 2021

As the clip was shared, the commenters poured in reactions calling the bouncing child “amazing”. Expressing surprise, a user wrote that the tiny tot is “coordinated enough at his age” to mimic the footsteps of the bigger kids and keep up with them. “I couldn't keep up with aerobics routines as an adult,” the user pointed out. The kid was perfectly synchronized with the dance performance with respect to each of his body movements, although it remains unclear if he was trained along with the dance troop. “I am exhausted watching this but I am smiling, smiling and I can't help smiling. At least my cheeks are getting a good workout,” one other said. “He knows all the steps! get him a green tee shirt and white pants,” meanwhile one other joked.

My heart just exploded from so much cuteness!!! — Lisa Lemon (@mseric21) June 9, 2021

This is why it's important to teach our children well. Not only that, but to actively be an example to them of our own beliefs and traditions.

Children learn from seeing, hearing and doing.

This just makes me smile a MASSIVE smile! — True North (@CanadianSuccess) June 9, 2021

It's not just that he can do the moves but that he remembers the sequence that makes this so joyous. Kids never cease to amaze. — Churchlady320 (@churchlady320) June 9, 2021

One of the dancers is likely how parent. I’ll bet he’s watched the dancer over and over and asked to dance too — AniluTechyGal  Fully #vaccinated 💉💪🏼 💙💙💙 (@Ani1u7) June 10, 2021

That move is too legit to quit — beloved timbers (@belovedtimbers) June 9, 2021

Hahaaa...this is giving me complex 🤣🤣🤣 i can't shuffle like this...but the kiddo is too cute n perfectly doing it — Ritika Prasad (@ritzyfiery) June 10, 2021

how on earth did this little munchkin even know this routine? what an extraordinary little guy. truly cute and a gift. 😁 — Philip Fernandes (@psaintlouis9) June 10, 2021

Because they haven't been told you can do that yet — Says the Cat Lady...... (@Ischarde) June 10, 2021

Specially-abled child grooves

Earlier similarly, adorable footage of a specially-abled child getting all “pumped up” for his school took the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram, the clip showed Treg Wheeler enjoying himself while checking out his outfit in front of a mirror. The caption of the post informed that Treg is a pre-school kid and he loves a “little dance party” before leaving for school. In the video, Treg was seen standing in front of a mirror, checking out his attire, and shortly he is seen grooving and dancing occasionally pouting as “he is so happy with how he looks”. Treg can also be seen twirling in the most adorable manner.

