Video Of Toddler Dancing In Sync With 'big Folks' Wins Internet; Netizens Pour Love

A surprised user wrote that the tiny tot of a dancer is “coordinated enough at his age” to mimic the footsteps of the bigger kids during the performance.

An adorable footage of a toddler shaking a leg with the dance forms of the grown-up kids has caught the attention of the internet. Shared by the former professional basketball player from the US Rex Chapman on his official Twitter handle, the nearly 1-minute video shows a tiny boy clad in a yellow t-shirt, shorts, and sports shoes acing the dance moves with what appears to be a school kids performance. The clip which has now garnered close to 2.8 million views has mesmerized the internet as the child grooves away with an exorbitant zeal and enthusiasm, and perfect coordination with the group, a feat that could be somewhat challenging for the kids at his age. 

As the clip was shared, the commenters poured in reactions calling the bouncing child “amazing”. Expressing surprise, a user wrote that the tiny tot is “coordinated enough at his age” to mimic the footsteps of the bigger kids and keep up with them. “I couldn't keep up with aerobics routines as an adult,” the user pointed out. The kid was perfectly synchronized with the dance performance with respect to each of his body movements, although it remains unclear if he was trained along with the dance troop. “I am exhausted watching this but I am smiling, smiling and I can't help smiling. At least my cheeks are getting a good workout,” one other said. “He knows all the steps! get him a green tee shirt and white pants,” meanwhile one other joked. 

Specially-abled child grooves

Earlier similarly, adorable footage of a specially-abled child getting all “pumped up” for his school took the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram, the clip showed Treg Wheeler enjoying himself while checking out his outfit in front of a mirror. The caption of the post informed that Treg is a pre-school kid and he loves a “little dance party” before leaving for school. In the video, Treg was seen standing in front of a mirror, checking out his attire, and shortly he is seen grooving and dancing occasionally pouting as “he is so happy with how he looks”. Treg can also be seen twirling in the most adorable manner. 

