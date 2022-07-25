No denying that a father and a daughter share a unique bond and this is unexplainably beautiful. It doesn't matter what a daughter's age is, as, for her father, she'll always remain a little girl. Exemplifying this, a video on the internet shows the perfect bond between a father and a daughter on a Mumbai local train. A now-viral video has been melting the hearts of many on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show a little girl feeding some fruits to her father inside a local train. The duo’s sweet interaction was enough to make hearts melt. As the video progressed, it showed the little girl offering the man fruit and then sweetly eating it herself. The video was shared by an Instagram user with the caption, "Want to live for moments like this!”.

Take a look:

Netizens' react with love-filled messages

The trending video has garnered around 801K views and has accumulated over 121K likes. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "This is life when there is less expectation and more satisfaction in the things & people that are around us (sic)". A second user commented, "No show-off, not banawti only pure and unconditional love". A third user expressed, "This got me teary eyes".

(Image: @sankisakshi/Instagram)