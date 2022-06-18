Video Of Toddler Recording Himself Singing 'happy Birthday' For Grandmother Wins Internet

Toddler activities are always fun to watch and their adorable acts are pleasing to look at for a vast section of viewers on the internet. In one such video that is making headlines, a toddler can be seen recording himself singing happy birthday to his grandmother. The boy's excitement while he records himself is just too good to miss.

The viral video opens up to show the toddler singing happy birthday to his granny in Slovenian and recording it on the card. The text inserted inside the video read "Oli recording happy birthday for his granny in Slovenian (sic)". The boy loved the idea so much that he kept recording himself over and over. The video emerged on the Instagram account, oliverosiokuncic. The account belongs to a three-year-old boy Oliver Osio-Kuncic who is a musician and plays the piano. Sharing the video, the user wrote, "Here is Oliver recording Happy Birthday for his granny! He loved the idea so much that he kept recording over and over and listening back to it. It was even hard to get him to hand over the card to granny!"

'Granny will be very happy'

The viral video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 12.4K views accompanied by numerous likes and comments. The cute toddler's video has also prompted many to express their views, "Such a sweet little Angel. Really good recording voice too. Granny will be very happy", a user wrote. A second user commented, "Awwww Your granny will be so happy to hear. Happy birthday to her!". A third user expressed, "aww I bet this melted Granny's heart too".

It is always entertaining to watch toddlers doing incredible activities. Previously, a toddler was seen cooking his favorite dish- 'Lasagna'. The video of him making the dish on his own went viral on the internet. This clip won the hearts of the people on social media, leaving the viewers in awe.

(Image: @oliverosiokuncic/Instagram)