Video Of Tractor Climbing Stairs At Kedarnath Leaves Netizens Divided; Watch

A video of a tractor climbing up the steep stairs at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand has gone viral on social media. Shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows the tractor carrying heavy machinery, which is reportedly being used for construction work, along with a group of six people, who can be seen sitting on the vehicle. The tractor can be seen driven up the stairs, while many people were seen watching the scene and helping it along by supporting the load it carried.

While calling an instance that can only happen in India, Nanda shared the video on July 19. Since shared, the video has been viewed over 73,000 times. While some internet users lauded the ‘jugaad’ and ‘ingenuity’ behind the move, others pointed that the tractor could damage stairs which are meant for pilgrims.

It can happen only in India🙏 pic.twitter.com/HjI0knXB04 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 19, 2020

Netizens divided over the idea

Internet users have been divided over the idea of using the tractor with heavy load on the stairs. One internet user wrote, “Ingenuity and ‘jugaad’ are fine, but these stairs would have cost a lot of taxpayers’ money. Not something to be condoned as they are not designed and meant for such heavy-duty use. Also a perfect example of lack of any sense of safety”. Another added, "Hats off to their knowledge on Center of Gravity, Equilibrium, Weight Distribution, Motion and Balancing. Looks like all are exponents of Physics”.

Crazy...hats of to the driver, tractor and load manager 👏👏👏👏😯😯 pic.twitter.com/E4PmZsuO9n — Rajashree V Shenoy 🇮🇳 (@rajashree1974) July 19, 2020

These stairs are not meant for tractor. Not appreciating this callous behavior. God knows when those steps will be repaired if broken by the heavy load. Just applying "Jugaad" for selfish reasons is deplorable. — Stay at home 🏡 please.🙏 (@AbhilM) July 19, 2020

Tractor manufacturer must be happy to see sturdiness of their product😀 @anandmahindra — VilasShetty (@vilaskshetty) July 19, 2020

Hope this is a future step where animals will be spared from carrying the heavy loads as seen in Vaishnodevi and other places of worship which are located at high altitudes. — anamika g (@13_me) July 21, 2020

It may be safe this time but certainly very risky ride if anything goes wrong it could have costed lives. — Srinivasa R Boinapalli (@srboinapalli1) July 20, 2020

This jugad attitude causes plenty of accidents in India everyday. No concern for safety ever. — RT (@rajatan27) July 20, 2020

