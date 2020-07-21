Last Updated:

Video Of Tractor Climbing Stairs At Kedarnath Leaves Netizens Divided; Watch

A video of a tractor climbing up the steep stairs at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand has gone viral on social media and left netizens with polarised opinions.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
video

A video of a tractor climbing up the steep stairs at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand has gone viral on social media. Shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows the tractor carrying heavy machinery, which is reportedly being used for construction work, along with a group of six people, who can be seen sitting on the vehicle. The tractor can be seen driven up the stairs, while many people were seen watching the scene and helping it along by supporting the load it carried. 

While calling an instance that can only happen in India, Nanda shared the video on July 19. Since shared, the video has been viewed over 73,000 times. While some internet users lauded the ‘jugaad’ and ‘ingenuity’ behind the move, others pointed that the tractor could damage stairs which are meant for pilgrims. 

READ: Hawaii's 'lava River' Moving At Incredible Speed Amuses Internet, Watch Video

Netizens divided over the idea 

Internet users have been divided over the idea of using the tractor with heavy load on the stairs. One internet user wrote, “Ingenuity and ‘jugaad’ are fine, but these stairs would have cost a lot of taxpayers’ money. Not something to be condoned as they are not designed and meant for such heavy-duty use. Also a perfect example of lack of any sense of safety”. Another added, "Hats off to their knowledge on Center of Gravity, Equilibrium, Weight Distribution, Motion and Balancing. Looks like all are exponents of Physics”. 

READ: Video: Biker Escapes Landslide Just In Nick Of Time; Netizens Call Him Lucky

READ: GTA Players Have Become So Rich That They Are Having Trouble Counting Money

READ: China: 700-year-old Temple Survives Raging Floods In Hubei Province

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all