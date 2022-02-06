Northern India is presently experiencing a cold wave and many of the tourist destinations like Himachal Pradesh have received snowfall. The beautiful views of the snowclad regions are mesmerising to watch and as the cold wave continues in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla has received a fresh spell of snow. The snowfall has led to Shimla being covered in the white blanket which has made the capital city look even more picturesque. Recently, a video has been shared by news agency ANI on Twitter that shows a train running amid snowfall in Shimla.

The video shared by the news agency shows a snow-covered train running amid snowfall in Shimla. The video shows the nearby places as the train is moving amid snowfall in Shimla. The roofs of houses and all other structures around the train can be seen covered in snow. As the train is moving, the clip has captured the mesmerising view of Shimla. Throughout the video shared by ANI, it keeps snowing as the train moves towards its destination. Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Train services continue amid snowfall in Shimla. pic.twitter.com/TOmOs3luT0 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has gathered over 34K views. The clip has captured the attention of netizens, who could not stop themselves from praising the scenic beauty of Shimla. One user commented, "Rightly called the lifeline of the nation." Another user commented, "So nice to watch." Another social media user commented, "Beautiful."

Last month, the Ministry of Railways had shared a video where a train is seen passing between Kalka to Shimla. In the video, the tracks are fully covered in snow. The video showed the special passenger toy train passing through a tunnel near Taradevi Station on the Kalka - Shimla route. The Ministry of Railways highlighted the importance of the place and mentioned that tunnel number 91 is located on the UNESCO-declared heritage Kalka-Shimla route. Watch the video here:

विश्व प्रसिद्ध कालका-शिमला रेल रूट का मनमोहक दृश्य:



यूनेस्को द्वारा घोषित हेरिटेज 'कालका-शिमला' रूट पर तारादेवी स्टेशन के नजदीक सुरंग संख्या 91 से गुजरती हुई स्पेशल पैसेंजर टॉय ट्रेन सैलानियों के आकर्षण का केंद्र बनी हुई है। pic.twitter.com/AdsJp79Arv — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 11, 2022

(Image: Twitter/@ANI)